Man sneaks into Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, arrested

A 72-year-old man posing as an MLA sneaked into the Karnataka Assembly here on Friday and was arrested only after spending 15 minutes wandering in the House amidst the legislators.

The man identified as Thipperudra entered the Assembly impersonating Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, police sources said.

Also Read: Devolution: Rs 26,140 crore shortfall for Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

He walked around for a while and sat on Devadurga MLA Karemma’s seat for about 15 minutes, they added.

When Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Sharanagouda Kandakur grew suspicious about him, he called the marshals of the House. “On the day Siddaramaiah presented his historic budget, this historic incident too occurred where for the first time in the Karnataka Assembly’s history a man sneaked into the Karnataka Assembly,” Kandakur quipped.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) R Srinivas Gowda said the intruder gained entry into the Assembly by identifying himself as an MLA.

“The marshals held him after confirming that he was an impersonator. He was handed over to the Vidhana Soudha police. We are interrogating him to find out the motive,” Gowda told reporters. A police officer said it was difficult for the marshals deployed at the Assembly to identify the legislators as there are many new faces.