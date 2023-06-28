Man kills daughter for loving youth of different caste

Man strangles daughter to death for loving youth of a different caste in Karnataka

Upset over the death of his lover, 24-year-old Gangadhar allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train

PTI
PTI, Kolar (K'taka),
  • Jun 28 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly strangled his 20-year-old daughter to death for being in love with a youth from a different caste in the district. Following the incident, the woman's father Krishnamurthy has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Upset over the death of his lover, 24-year-old Gangadhar allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train, they said.

Both the incidents took place at Bodagurki village in Bangapet Taluk on Tuesday, police said.

Karnataka
Crime

