Mandatory 75% attendance rule relaxed for SSLC, II PU exams

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to relax the mandatory 75% attendance rule for the students appearing for SSLC and II PU board exams scheduled for March/April 2022.

Considering the delay in commencement of physical classes, network issues during online classes, the department has decided not to make 75% attendance compulsory to appear for board exams this academic year.

Speaking to DH, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, “Securing 75% attendance is not mandatory during this year and the same has been communicated to the authorities at the college level.”

Also read: After NEET exam, dress code prescribed for assistant professors' exam in Karnataka

Every year, at least 2,000 to 4,000 students miss the exams due to attendance shortage. The rule 21 of Karnataka Education Act, 2006, mandates 75% attendance for the students to appear for Class 10 and II PU board exams.

According to the amendments brought to the Act following the Supreme Court directions, if any student falls short of the attendance (less than 75%) then such students will not be allowed to appear for the examinations and the admission tickets will not be issued.

Check out latest videos from DH: