Mandya arrivals, Seva Sindhu figures differ

The sudden spurt in the COVID-19 cases across Mandya due to travel history to Maharashtra has been baffling.

This has also exposed the gaps in surveillance as there is a huge mismatch between the number who have registered on Seva Sindhu portal for entry into Mandya district and those who have actually entered. Officials reason out that some migrants are sneaking past checkposts.

As many as 1,173 people from Mumbai alone came to the seven taluks of Mandya district so far, which saw 71 out of 149 COVID-19 cases reported till Tuesday afternoon in Karnataka, all returning from Mumbai.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"We have so far collected 7,636 samples in Mandya district. The district has 1,470 outside state arrivals under quarantine," said Dr H P Manche Gowda, Mandya district health officer.

However, according to the latest Seva Sindhu figures of May 15, 730 people are in institutional quarantine. Though this figure is four days old, a senior state COVID-19 war room official said it is possible that some arrivals may not have got recorded at check posts. In all, there are 12 checkposts in the district.

"Interstate travels started on May 6 or 7, and from day one, a manual system to catch and quarantine was adopted. Subsequently, IT-based systems were brought in," said Mounish Moudgil, in-charge of the state COVID-19 war room.

Explaining the discrepancy, Gowda said, "Not all returnees are registered on Seva Sindhu. Some travel in trucks and cross the check posts and while other take interior roads. Some villagers alert us about out-of-state returnees there after which we quarantine them. We haven't had a single case of local transmission though."

Gowda said they take the Davangere-Tumakuru-Nagamangala-KR Pet route. Mandya tests quarantined people on the 14th day before releasing them, he added.

"KR Pet has maximum Mumbai returnees: 922, out of which 87 have tested positive till date. People from KR Pet have been working in Mumbai since 2000 hotels, lodges, factories, and as gardeners," he added.