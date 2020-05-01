Mandya, Davangere see spurt in cases; 24 new cases in state

Infections continue to mount in the state as 24 people, including six from Davangere, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. With this, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state went up to 589. Of which, 315 are active cases. Nine of them are being treated in ICU and two among them have been moved to critical care. Fatalities in the state remain 22.

Of the 24 cases reported today (May 1), Mandya district alone has accounted for eight cases.

All focus is now on Mandya district, which has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with new eight confirmed cases. With this, the number of cases has suddenly gone up from 18 to 26.

At a time when Covid-19 active cases are declining in Mysuru, the neigbouring Mandya district reported eight new cases on a single day, on Friday.

Three cases P566, a 25-year-old man; P567, a 24-year-old woman and P568, a two-and-a-half-years-old child, are from Koodagalli, Pandavapura taluk, and have a travel history of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Patient 569, a 30-year-old woman is from KR Pet with contact history with P566, 567 and 568. All the above four patients are from the same family.

Patient 570, 571, 572 and 573 are from Malavalli, and has a contact history with P179 and Tablighi Jamaat members. P570 is a 19-year-old boy, P571 a 32-year-old woman, P572 is a 13-year-old boy and P 573 is a 12-year-old boy.

Patient 179 has a contact history with 10 religious clerics from Delhi, who had visited Malavalli. His primary contacts, his mother, daughter, nephew and a tea-seller too have contracted the infection. Now, four more primary contacts of P179 have tested positive.

Six cases in D’gere

Davangere saw six cases of Covid-19 in a single day on Friday. Five of a family from Jalinagar , including a one-and-a-half-years-old boy, contracted virus. All five are the relatives and the primary contacts of Patient-556, an elderly man who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Throat swab samples of the elderly man’s (P-556) 34-year-old son, three daughters-in-law aged 31, 26 and 18 and a one-and-half-years-old grandson have returned positive for virus on Friday.

Also, the 16-year-old son of the staff nurse (P-533) tested positive for Covid-19.

Davanagere had reported just three cases till April 28. But the district has now slipped to orange zone from Green zone, thanks to a flurry of cases in the last 48 hours.

The district administration has swung into action to contain the virus spread. Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi told reporters, “The authorities rae tracing the

primary and secondary contacts of P-533 and P-556. The throat swab samples of over 80 primary and secondary contacts have been sent to Shivamogga lab for examination. Also the neighbours of elderly man in Jalinagar and staff nurse in Basha Nagar are being treated as secondary contacts and the swab samples will be sent to lab.”