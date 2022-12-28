Mandya farmers 'offer blood' to CM Bommai's bust

With the farmers indefinite protest, seeking scientific price for agricultural produce, completing 52 days, they vent their ire by staging an unique protest on Wednesday, by offering blood to the bust of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and raising slogans against the state government.

The indefinite protest is being staged in front of Sir M Visvesvaraya statue in Mandya city. On Wednesday, the farmers placed a bust of Bommai at the venue and raised slogans against the government, saying: "We will offer blood to the CM, who has deceived the farmers".

The protesting farmers claimed that the government has not responded to their demands even after them protesting for the last two months. They also held a Mandya bandh. The CM, who assured of giving good news to the farmers, deceived us, they said.

In the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the Mandya district on December 30, police has cleared the farmers from the protest venue, as part of security measures. Shah will inaugurate the mega dairy on the premises of Mandya Milk Union Limited (Manmul) and also address the BJP public meeting in the city.

The protesters were arrested and the dais and the shamiana removed. The food items stored for cooking were also cleared. The farmers, who protested this, were taken into custody. They were taken to the police parade grounds and released later.

Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra said, "The protest will be intensified, condemning the police atrocities related to Shah's visit to the district".