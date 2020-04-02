Mandya: Free milk for 18,000 families from today

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be distributing free milk to 18,000 families, from April 3, till the lockdown is lifted, said Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh.

Every day, 10,000 litres of milk would be distributed among the slum dwellers and destitute. The KMF officials have given approval. Discussions have been held with the taluk-level officials, the volunteers of Red Cross Society would distribute the milk from Friday morning, he said.

No COVID-19 positive cases has been reported from Mandya district so far. However, 128 people are under quarantine, including 18 employees from Nanjangud Pharma company. Nine among them have tested negative, he said.