Mandya: Free milk for 18,000 families from today

Mandya: Free milk for 18,000 families from today

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 20:36 ist
Representative image.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) will be distributing free milk to 18,000 families, from April 3, till the lockdown is lifted, said Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh.

Every day, 10,000 litres of milk would be distributed among the slum dwellers and destitute. The KMF officials have given approval. Discussions have been held with the taluk-level officials, the volunteers of Red Cross Society would distribute the milk from Friday morning, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

No COVID-19 positive cases has been reported from Mandya district so far. However, 128 people are under quarantine, including 18 employees from Nanjangud Pharma company. Nine among them have tested negative, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Milk
Karnataka
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 