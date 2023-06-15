Mandya gets first Apple Lab in Karnataka

Mandya gets first Apple Lab in Karnataka

The company trainers will train the students for two to three days every week. 

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jun 15 2023, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 03:39 ist
The Apple Lab established on the premises of Mandya University. Credit: Special Arrangement

The first ‘Apple Lab’ (Apple Computer Laboratory) in the state has been established on the premises of Mandya University, in Mandya. The state-of-the art lab is set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Graduate and postgraduate students of the university will get training in the Apple software at the lab. 

The Apple will provide technical knowledge to the university students, certified by the American company Cupertino. The students studying in Arts, Science and Commerce streams can also get job opportunities as software engineers. 

The company trainers will train the students for two to three days every week. 

Currently, the lab has 20 computer systems and around 40 students will be provided training in each batch. Mandya University Vice chancellor Puttaraju said that the certificate issued by Apple Inc has much value. This provides an opportunity to the students to get jobs at prestigious companies across the world.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Apple

Related videos

What's Brewing

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

 