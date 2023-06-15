Mandya gets first Apple Lab in Karnataka

The first ‘Apple Lab’ (Apple Computer Laboratory) in the state has been established on the premises of Mandya University, in Mandya. The state-of-the art lab is set up at a cost of Rs 35 lakh.

Graduate and postgraduate students of the university will get training in the Apple software at the lab.

The Apple will provide technical knowledge to the university students, certified by the American company Cupertino. The students studying in Arts, Science and Commerce streams can also get job opportunities as software engineers.

The company trainers will train the students for two to three days every week.

Currently, the lab has 20 computer systems and around 40 students will be provided training in each batch. Mandya University Vice chancellor Puttaraju said that the certificate issued by Apple Inc has much value. This provides an opportunity to the students to get jobs at prestigious companies across the world.