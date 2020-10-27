Mangalore University students can opt for either online or offline classes

With the state government deciding to commence degree, PG, diploma, medical and engineering colleges from November 17, Mangalore University has left to the discretion of the students to opt for online or offline classes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said, “After reviewing the local Covid-19 situation and directions of the state government and the UGC, the University will decide on dates for the commencement of colleges. The attendance will not be considered seriously. The students and parents will be left with the option of online and offline classes.”

Mangalore University is mulling over two models for the reopening of the colleges. The colleges can decide on the model that is suitable for them. They can conduct offline and online classes on alternate days or can convert offline classes into virtual classes and live stream offline classes.

The VC said Covid-19 guidelines need to be adhered to while conducting offline classes. Accordingly, the number of students in each class needs to be restricted to maintain social distance.

Additional classes

As a result, additional classes need to be conducted by the teachers, and pressure on lecturers might increase. To remove the pressure, online classes will be conducted on alternate days.

If 50% of students give priority to online classes, then online and offline classes can be conducted at a time. The video of the classes will also be uploaded on the website of the University. In case, if a student cannot attend online classes due to a technical glitch, then he/she can view the video, the VC explained.

The Mangalore University is trying to declare the results of the final-year degree students by November 15, and start the first year postgraduation courses by December 1. “We are planning to complete all the admission process fast and commence the first-year courses by December first week,” he said.

Already, second and third-semester classes have commenced online. With a delay in the commencement of the academic year for first-year students, the examination calendar is likely to be changed.