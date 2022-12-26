Mangaluru cooker blast: Cops probing several angles, says Karnataka home minister

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday told the Legislative Council that Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb case, is likely to reveal more information about his modus operandi of manufacturing such explosives.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition B K Hariprasad who asked the state government to reveal the progress in the case, Jnanendra said that the police are investigating several angles related to the 24-year-old Shariq’s involvement.

“At this juncture, the police are investigating the angle of how Shariq got hold of the technique to build this bomb,” he said.

Not satisfied with the reply, Hariprasad shot back that this information is already available in the public domain. “The intelligence department has failed completely in assessing the real threat. The police also failed to investigate the case,” he charged.