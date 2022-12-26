Cops probing several angles in M'luru blast: Araga

Mangaluru cooker blast: Cops probing several angles, says Karnataka home minister

At this juncture, the police are investigating the angle of how Shariq got hold of the technique to build this bomb, he said

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 26 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 05:01 ist
Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday told the Legislative Council that Mohammed Shariq, the prime accused in the Mangaluru cooker bomb case, is likely to reveal more information about his modus operandi of manufacturing such explosives.

Responding to Leader of the Opposition B K Hariprasad who asked the state government to reveal the progress in the case, Jnanendra said that the police are investigating several angles related to the 24-year-old Shariq’s involvement.  

“At this juncture, the police are investigating the angle of how Shariq got hold of the technique to build this bomb,” he said. 

Not satisfied with the reply, Hariprasad shot back that this information is already available in the public domain. “The intelligence department has failed completely in assessing the real threat. The police also failed to investigate the case,” he charged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

araga jnanendra
Karnataka News
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US: See Pics

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

 