Mangaluru girl receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Mangaluru girl receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

The award was presented at a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 24 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 21:37 ist
Pradhan Mantri Rastriya Bal Puraskar-2002 awardee Remona Evette Pereira with her mother Gladis Celine. Credit: DH Photo

Remona Evette Pereira, a first PUC student at Padua PU college in Nanthoor here has received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding achievements in the field of art and culture.

Remona is the only child to win the national award from Karnataka this year. A total of 21 children from across the country were awarded in six fields--innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The award was presented at a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The certificate was awarded digitally using blockchain technology.

The function was held virtually at the zilla panchayat meeting hall here. Remona was accompanied by her mother Gladis Celine and brother Ronaldo Rockson. Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Kumar was also present.

The award includes a medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs one lakh. Remona, a promising talent in various dance forms, got the award for her achievements in Bharatanatyam. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

Real estate sentiment score all-time high despite Covid

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

IPL's Lucknow team to be called Lucknow Super Giants

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Lasting loss of smell likely in Covid infected: Study

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

Shimla receives season's heaviest snowfall — See Pics

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

What we know about N Korea's secretive weapons makers

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

 