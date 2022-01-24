Mangaluru girl receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Remona Evette Pereira, a first PUC student at Padua PU college in Nanthoor here has received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for her outstanding achievements in the field of art and culture.

Remona is the only child to win the national award from Karnataka this year. A total of 21 children from across the country were awarded in six fields--innovation, scholastic achievement, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The award was presented at a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The certificate was awarded digitally using blockchain technology.

The function was held virtually at the zilla panchayat meeting hall here. Remona was accompanied by her mother Gladis Celine and brother Ronaldo Rockson. Zilla panchayat CEO Dr Kumar was also present.

The award includes a medal, certificate and a cash prize of Rs one lakh. Remona, a promising talent in various dance forms, got the award for her achievements in Bharatanatyam.

