Mangaluru girl Ruth D'Silva emerges all-India topper in CA exam

Ashwani Kumar N K R
Ashwani Kumar N K R
  • Sep 13 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 05:18 ist
Ruth did her schooling from St Theresa School and completed her undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University. Credit: Special Arrangement

Ruth Clare D’Silva of the city has emerged national topper in the Chartered Accountants final exam (old course) for 2021, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“The CA final exam was tough this year. I had done well but was not expecting the top rank. I am very happy for acing the exam with first rank,” a beaming Ruth told DH

Daughter of Rosy Maria D’Silva and Ruffert D’Silva, Ruth pursued her CA articleship at Vivian Pinto and Company in Balmatta.

“Ruth was brilliant in handling assignments and had excelled during her training. She has good interpersonal and communication skills,” said Vivian Pinto.

Her mentor and convener of Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) S Nandagopal said his ward holds the distinction of being the first from the district to crack the exam with first rank.

Ruth did her schooling from St Theresa School and completed her undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University. 

Yet another girl from the state aced the exam. Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar of Bengaluru secured all India third rank in CA final exam (new course), the results of which were announced on Monday evening.

