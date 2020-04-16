Mangaluru, petroleum reserves to be filled

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPN) has decided to fill up its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) in Mangaluru, Padur and Visakhapatnam despite Covid-19 scare.

The low crude oil prices have prompted the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) to fill the SPRs to enhance the country’s energy security.

The IOCL, BPCL and HPCL and MRPL are associated in filling the three SPRs at Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur in the first week of May.

“We are going the extra mile to meet India’s energy security in spite of #Covid-19 challenge. More crude oil cargoes, at low prices, are lined up to reach Mangalore port during April and early May to completely fill the Mangalore and Padur Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs),” the MoPN tweeted.

The cavern with two chambers at Permude SPR has the capacity to store total 1.5 Million Metric Tonnes ( MMT) of crude oil. The Padur SPR has a storing capacity of 2.5 MMT. This cavern is being inter-linked through an underground pipeline with the Permude SPR.