Mangaluru police file FIR against FB post defending Bajrang Dal activist's death

The CEN (Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crimes) police have booked a case against unknown persons for allegedly uploading provocative posts on social media defending the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga.

The police have booked a case against Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims', one Mohammed Shafiq and other Facebook users based on a complaint filed by the social media monitoring cell of the city police, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

According to FIR, the suspects have defended the murder of Harsha and stated that it was carried out as he had allegedly abused Prophet Mohammed in 2015. The post further said that none who abuse the Prophet will be spared. The FIR further said that the 'Mangalore Muslims' page is found repeatedly posting provocative posts to spread hate among the communities.

Mohammed Shafiq, who is named in the FIR, had shared the provocative posts with other groups on social media. The police have booked under various sections of IT Act and 153 (A), 505 (1) (B), 505 (1) (C) and 507 of IPC, said the Commissioner.

Social media monitoring cell

City Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar formally inaugurated the social media monitoring cell on Monday. The cell has been functioning for the last two months and keeping a close watch on social media accounts to prevent untoward incidents. The team members are also coordinating with the state intelligence team.

Under the organisation desk of the Cell, about 1,064 accounts of religious, political, women, student, labour and other organisations are being monitored. The online media desk of the Cell is keeping a watch on 139 accounts related to online media portals, online news channels and regular web news channels.

The individual desk of the Cell monitors 354 accounts including that of habitual cyber offenders, hate speeches posted on social media platforms, political leaders and other prominent individuals. The law and order desk is monitoring 257 social media provocative speakers' accounts, and others.

Urging people not to post and share provocative content on social media, the city police commissioner said mischief-mongers will not be spared. Following tension in Shivamogga, the police have strengthened security in sensitive areas in the city commissionarte limits.

