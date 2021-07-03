Mangaluru trains to get Vistadome coaches from July 7

Booking for the facility will start on July 3

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2021, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 02:48 ist
With large glass windows, glass roof and observation lounge, Vistadome coaches allow the rail passengers to enjoy breathtaking views of the Western Ghats. Credit: DH File Photo

The South Western Railways has decided to add two Vistadome coaches to trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru/Karwar, thereby allow the passengers to enjoy magnificent view of the Western Ghats.

“It is decided to augment two Vistadome coaches and de-augment one general second class coach from three pairs of trains plying between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru/Karwar,” the South Western Railway said in a release.

Accordingly, Yesvantpur – Karwar - Yesvantpur Express Special (06211/06212) will lose a general coach and get Vistadome coach from Yesvantpur (starting July 7) and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 8).

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06575/06576) will undergo a similar change with effect starting July 8 from Yesvantpur and July 9 from Mangaluru Jn.

The Yesvantpur - Mangaluru Jn - Yesvantpur Express Special (06539/06540) will get the coaches from July 10 from Yesvantpur and from Mangaluru Jn (from July 11).

Booking for the facility will start on July 3, and the fare will be same as executive class of Shatabdi, the release said, adding that no concessions of any kind will be applicable for the Vistadome coaches.

