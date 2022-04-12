Manifold hike in ticket rates for big-budget flicks irks audiences

Even as ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is set to become the first-ever Indian film to be run on over 10,000 screens globally, the over three-fold increase in ticket rates across all categories has evoked a strong response from audiences.

Terming the hike as ‘extortion,’ they sought the government’s intervention against such ‘unethical practices'.

“By no means, the hike can be justified. It discourages audiences from watching films in theatres. The government should cap ticket prices in multiplexes and single-screen theatres to benefit the Kannada film industry,” filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu told DH.

“The hike is unethical,” Roshan, a regular moviegoer, said adding, "Hundreds are expressing resentment on social media in the last three days.”

“Sharp hike means extortion. Who permitted to adopt unethical means to earn profits?” he sought to know.

As there is no cap by the government, tickets are heavily priced in Karnataka. Ticket prices are capped in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh not to exceed Rs 200, excluding the Gold Class category.

It all began in Karnataka a few years ago whenever films featuring leading stars and high budget films were released. The increase lasts for about three days.

“This helps producers, distributors, exhibitors and theatre owners. Fans voluntarily pay to watch. Normalcy is back within three days,” Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association president K V Chandrashekar said.

It is said that producers, in some cases, indulge in such acts if they are not sure of the film’s box office prospects as it helps prevent financial losses to some extent.

Babu, as the chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy in 2017, got a cabinet order issued in this regard, when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister. The government intended to cap ticket prices in multiplexes at Rs 200. A few distributors and a few movie theatre chains moved the court and got the stay.

“Either the stay should be vacated or the government should come out with a fresh order,” Babu demanded. There are committees formed by the government in some states to monitor ticket pricing structures.

A proposal is placed before the committee for any hike. The same may be followed in Karnataka, suggests Chandrashekhar. High profile distributors and producers are opposed to any order to cap the prices.

“Hiking rates for the first few days help them. Any move to cap the rates dents their prospects. Some of them are legislators. They won’t urge the government to cap ticket prices,” said an exhibitor.

