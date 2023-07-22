Manipur violence is angry reaction to Centre's action on infiltrators: Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje has termed the violence in Manipur as “angry reaction” to the Centre’s act of driving infiltrators back to their country.

“A large number of infiltrators from other countries have come to northeastern states due to the blunder committed by previous governments. As the Centre is now continuously working to send them out, there are conflicts naturally. But, the Centre is committed to establish peace in all northeastern states, and to deliver government facilities to the citizens there,” she said.

Karandlaje was speaking to reporters here on Saturday.

She said that the Centre was ready for discussion on Manipur issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament, but, Congress and other parties were not ready for it.

Accusing the UPA and Congress governments of neglecting the northeastern states, Karandlaje claimed that the centre had taken up several development projects in this region of India now.

Meanwhile, Karandlaje has sought that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe the arrest of terror suspects in Bengaluru.

“The arrest of a few persons in Bengaluru by Karnataka police has revealed a larger conspiracy by global terror outfits to take up terror activities in the state and country as a whole,” she told media persons in New Delhi.

“It is a matter of concern that the state government adopted a casual approach in probing the case,” she said.

Separately, she also requested Union Home Minister Amith Shah to entrust the case to NIA for investigation.