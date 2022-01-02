Manivannan named secretary of Karnataka minority welfare department

Karnataka government on Saturday posted Capt Manivannan P as secretary of the minority welfare department.
Manivannan was earlier secretary of the animal husbandry & fisheries department and he has been replaced by Salma K Fahim. Additional chief secretary (public enterprises) B H Anil Kumar has been given concurrent charge of infrastructure development, replacing Salma.
In another order, the government posted M G Hiremath as Belagavi deputy commissioner. KAS officer Noor Jahara Khanum is now Raichur ZP CEO.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube