Manivannan named secretary of Karnataka minority welfare department

Karnataka government on Saturday posted Capt Manivannan P as secretary of the minority welfare department.

Manivannan was earlier secretary of the animal husbandry & fisheries department and he has been replaced by Salma K Fahim. Additional chief secretary (public enterprises) B H Anil Kumar has been given concurrent charge of infrastructure development, replacing Salma.

In another order, the government posted M G Hiremath as Belagavi deputy commissioner. KAS officer Noor Jahara Khanum is now Raichur ZP CEO.

