Manivannan now secy of Karnataka minority welfare dept

Manivannan named secretary of Karnataka minority welfare department

Manivannan was earlier secretary of the animal husbandry & fisheries department

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 03:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Karnataka government on Saturday posted Capt Manivannan P as secretary of the minority welfare department.

Manivannan was earlier secretary of the animal husbandry & fisheries department and he has been replaced by Salma K Fahim. Additional chief secretary (public enterprises) B H Anil Kumar has been given concurrent charge of infrastructure development, replacing Salma.

In another order, the government posted M G Hiremath as Belagavi deputy commissioner. KAS officer Noor Jahara Khanum is now Raichur ZP CEO.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 