Manual scavengers survey in Karnataka soon: Shivanna

State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna stated that the Bommai-led government has decided to conduct the survey of manual scavengers in the state.

Speaking to media persons, in Davangere on Saturday, he said, though manual scavenging had been banned in the state in 2013, it is still present in some parts of the state. As many as 5,080 manual scavengers had been identified in the state and they are being provided with compensation and rehabilitation.

He said as of now, the survey of manual scavengers is in progress in 12 districts across the state and it is yet to be done in 18 districts.

"We have a data of those working in urban local bodies but not of those working in general, private hospitals, shopping malls, factories," he said, promising to hold a meeting with higher officials and take steps to conduct the survey.

National Law School of India had been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the survey on a pilot basis in Mysuru, Ballari districts and the team would submit a report to the government, he explained.

He admitted that there is an issue with following the roster system with regard to appointment of civic workers in urban local bodies and promised to hold a meeting with the chief minister and social welfare minister soon to resolve the issue.

On a manual scavenging case in Ranebennur of Haveri district, he said, the team led by assistant commissioner is probing the case and action would be initiated against those responsible for it. Manual scavenging is not allowed in any part of the state. But some officials had asked a worker to clean the manhole violating the norms.

On houses for civic workers, he said, the work of constructing 380 houses for civic workers in Davangere is on the verge of completion. They would be allotted to them either in January or February.

He said he has also directed the officials concerned to provide employment of drivers to manual scavengers or their dependents if they have valid driving licences so that they can drive vehicles that ferry waste. If not, such people could be given the responsibility of maintaining public toilets.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police Rishyanth C B, State Safai Karmachari Commission Secretary Rama, City Corporation Commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji and others were present at the press conference.

