Many hurt as police lathi charge student groups at Jnanabharati

Police lathicharge at Bangalore University’s (BU) Jnanabharati campus following a skirmish between two students’ organisations left many students, including girls, severely injured. However, the police denied they caned the students and maintained that “the girls fell down and injured themselves”.

Sources in the university told DH that two organisations — BU postgraduate and research scholars association and Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat (ABVP) — were staging protests on two different issues. While the PG students had been protesting against the removal of B R Ambedkar’s portrait during a Republic Day event in Raichur by a judge, ABVP was protesting against inordinate delay in announcing results and issuance of marks cards.

Trouble began when the PG students’ association opposed the entry of ABVP students stating that they belong to a political party. This led to a war of words between the two groups. The police, who were called in to disperse the crowd, lathicharged the protesting ABVP students, leaving a student, Premashree, bleeding with injuries on the head.

Premashree told DH, “We were protesting for our rights. It’s been more than a year since exams were held and to date, results have not been announced. As this is the issue related to students and university, we were at the campus to draw officials’ attention.”

Adding further she said, “We had even sought written permission from the police, but we suspect the involvement of BU officials behind this incident. I sustained injuries to my head and doctors have referred me for a CT scan. Who should be held responsible for my condition?”

Students from the other group also sustained injuries, according to some of them.

“We had clearly told ABVP to cancel the protest as they are associated with a political party. We are ready to support just students and not ABVP members,” explained Lokesh, a research scholar.

Angered by the lathicharge, ABVP has demanded that the home minister and higher education minister order an inquiry.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar condemned the incident and said, “I demand the Home Minister to conduct inquiry and initiate action against the police personnel involved.”

NSUI leaders joined the press conference of the PG students association that was held later in the day.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer at the division level said, “Our police officials resorted to mild lathi-charge to prevent any untoward incident. But none of our officials beat students resulting in bleeding. The girl claiming to have sustained injuries, fell on the road and injured herself in the head.”

ABVP has complained to the top brasses in the Bengaluru City Police. A top officer confirmed to DH that a complaint has been received from ABVP. “We have told the jurisdictional DCP to inquire into the incident and submit a detailed report,” the officer said.

