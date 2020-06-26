Many students take boats, travel miles to cross SSLC hurdle

As if braving the pandemic to write the SSLC exams was not enough, some students came by boat and others crossed other hurdles to face their first board exam.

Armed with their masks and sanitiser bottles besides their exam essentials, 555 students from the neighbouring states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana appeared for the exams on Thursday.

Of the 614 students registered from outside the state, 555 crossed into Karnataka for the exam.

As many as 27 students from Kasaba Bengre locality on the Kerala border came by boat to write the exam in Mangaluru. The department of public instruction authorities ensured that their health screening was done and provided buses to ensure they reached their respective centres.

For students from Goa, arrangements were made by the authorities to conduct the examination at two centres in Goa. To oversee the exams, officials from the state education department were deployed.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said the authorities came in early and collected the question paper and answer booklets from the border and conducted the exams successfully.

In Gadag district, autorickshaw drivers picked up and dropped students free of cost. In another instance, police personnel in Shirahatti droped two students to the exam centre when they were unable to get transport.

At one centre in Gangavati, Koppal district, teachers created a festive atmosphere and gave a warm welcome to the students to boost their confidence.

A student who was travelling to the centre in Raichur lost his 53-year-old father when the duo met with an accident. He will take the supplementary exam in August.