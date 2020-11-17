Maratha authority, Marathi not connected: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Facing flak from various quarters, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday sought to pacify pro-Kannada groups by telling them that the decision to set up a Maratha Development Authority had nothing to do with the Marathi language.

"The intention of Maratha Development Authority is the development of the Maratha community residing in the state. The Authority has no connection with Marathi language," Yediyurappa said in a tweet. "The Maratha community people have been living in Karnataka for generations. The Authority is aimed at their economic, social and comprehensive development."

Various Kannada organizations are up in arms against the state government's decision to establish the Maratha Development Authority.