Maratha Development Corporation is now official

Maratha Development Corporation is now official

The government order came after the Cabinet recently approved the establishment of the Maratha corporation

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 30 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 22:39 ist
BS Yediyurappa file photo. Credit: DH Photo

BJP-ruled Karnataka has issued a formal order establishing the Maratha Development Corporation. 

The order, issued by the Backward Classes Welfare department, states that the corporation will work for the 'financial, social, educational and religious' development of the Maratha community who are 'significant in number'. 

The government order came after the Cabinet recently approved the establishment of the Maratha corporation as opposed to the Maratha ‘authority’ that was announced initially. 

The decision to set up a body for the Maratha community was seen as a move to woo them ahead of the Belagavi Lok Sabha, Maski and Basavakalyan assembly bypolls, which are yet to be announced. 

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered allocation of Rs 50 crore for the Maratha corporation, which has irked pro-Kannada groups that have called for a statewide bandh on December 5. 

The government has also appointed directors for the new Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation, which is chaired by Yediyurappa’s aide BS Paramashivaiah. 

The new directors are: Veeranna Charantimath, Prabhakar Kore, Halappa Achar, Sogadu Shivanna, Shankar Munenakoppa Patil, UB Banakar, Aravind Bellad, Lingamurthy (Hosadurga), Mahantesh M Patil and Vijayalakshmi Ishwarappa Balekundri. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Maratha

What's Brewing

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted cities

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

In Pics | Ten countries most impacted by terrorism

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

Did you know? Covid-19 can enter your brain via nose

 