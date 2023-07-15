Maritime projects held up due to CRZ issues: Karnataka minister

The delay in getting clearance under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) is holding up 26 maritime projects in Karnataka sanctioned by the Centre under the Sagarmala scheme, state Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Subba Vaidya has said.

Addressing the first Karnataka ports conference organised by the state chapter of Confederation of India Industry (CII) here on Friday, Vaidya said investors have come forward to fund maritime projects, but there are hurdles to get CRZ clearance despite the Centre announcing certain relaxations in rules.

A proposal to develop a port at Mavinakurve in Uttara Kannada district under public-private partnership (PPP) model was under the consideration of the government, he said.

A mini-floating jetty will come up at Karwar soon and a proposal for another floating jetty in Mangaluru is pending, the minister said.