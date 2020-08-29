Marks of 2,144 II PU students change after re-evaluation

The re-evaluation of the II PU answer scripts has altered the marks scored by as many as 2,144 students. While some have secured more marks, some students even have been failed on account of negative marks.

As many as 12,041 students had applied for re-evaluation this year. As per the data accessed from the department of pre-university education highest marks allotted during re-evaluation is 38, and it is in English subject. Second highest marks allotted is 35 - for Kannada language

paper.

More than 542 answer scripts were found to have been not evaluated at all or had major mistakes in evaluation.

“There were some scripts which were not valued and total marks were missing in some,” a senior official of the department

said.

However, the evaluators are likely to be exempted from any action this year, given the pressure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In normal course we issue notice to evaluators. But, this year there was lot of pressure during evaluation due to lockdown and spiking pandemic. So we are thinking of excusing them,” the official said.

Some of the students who applied for re-evaluation have now failed due to poor performance. “Some students who had passed the exams earlier applied for re-evaluation anticipating more marks. Unfortunately they have failed as they got negative marks,” the official explained. The details available from the department shows that in such cases the difference of marks is between -9 and -13.

The department will refund the re-evaluation fee for the students whose marks have recorded a difference of 6%. This year around 6.50 lakh students appeared for PU examinations.