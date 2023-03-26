Martyrs’ monument at Gorta to be national memorial: HM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated a memorial for martyrs of Gorta massacre and a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the village, where hundreds of villagers were killed by the Razakars, the marauding army of the Nizam in 1948.

In his address, Shah announced that the Gorta memorial will be developed into a national memorial at a cost of Rs 50 crore, if the BJP is voted back to power in the state. “A sound and light show will be arranged at Gorta. Documentary on the bravehearts of the village who laid down their lives fighting the Nizam army will be screened across the country. The memorial at Gorta will be converted into a tourist spot,” Shah said.

Launching a broadside against the Congress, the Union Home minister said, “In a bid to appease a particular community, the Congress did not build a memorial for the martyrs. Eight years ago I laid a foundation stone for the memorial, today I am inaugurating it.”

Hitting out at the Telangana government, Shah said, “The TRS government in Telangana does not celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day. But the BJP celebrated it last year. If the BJP comes to power in the Telugu state, we will celebrate it at the national level, Shah said.

Accusing the Congress of slave mentality, Shah urged the voters not to let Karnataka become an ATM of the Congress. “The Congress and the JD(S) are two sides of the same coin. The state’s development is possible only if the BJP comes to power, he said.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union minister Bhagwanth Khuba among others were present.