Mask rule: Government to consult Covid advisory panel

The government would take a call on withdrawing the mask mandate only after consulting the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Many states have already lifted the mandatory mask rule as Covid-19 cases have decreased. However, the TAC has advised the state government to continue the mask mandate.

“As the fourth wave has hit some countries, we will consult the TAC again and take a call in this regard. Though the government has not issued any circular on the matter, the use of masks has come down by about 90 per cent,” Sudhakar said on Monday.

Health Commissioner D Randeep said that since the government has withdrawn the Covid-19 norms under the Disaster Management Act, the mask guideline now remains an advisory and a penalty cannot be levied for violation.

