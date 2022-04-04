Mask rule: Government to consult Covid advisory panel

Mask rule: Govt to consult Covid advisory panel

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 04 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2022, 04:15 ist
Karnataka Health & Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar. Credit: DH Photo

The government would take a call on withdrawing the mask mandate only after consulting the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Monday.

Many states have already lifted the mandatory mask rule as Covid-19 cases have decreased. However,  the TAC has advised the state government to continue the mask mandate.

“As the fourth wave has hit some countries, we will consult the TAC again and take a call in this regard. Though the government has not issued any circular on the matter,  the use of masks has come down by about 90 per cent,” Sudhakar said on Monday. 

Health Commissioner D Randeep said that since the government has withdrawn the Covid-19 norms under the Disaster Management Act, the mask guideline now remains an advisory and a penalty cannot be levied for violation. 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
k sudhakar

