Mass murder: ‘2 taken into custody’

Police have taken two people into custody in connection with the mass murder of five people of a family at KRS village, in Srirangapatna taluk, on Saturday, said sources.

It is said that the police have taken two people, including a woman, into custody on Sunday evening. It is suspected that there are possibilities of supari killing. The accused will be traced within a couple of days and the reason for the mass murder will also known, said sources.

Lakshmi, wife of trader Gangaram, their children Raju, Komal, Kunal and Govinda, a nephew of Lakshmi, was brutally murdered with lethal weapons on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning.

The mass funeral was held on Monday, as per their tradition at KRS village.

All the five bodies were cremated at the same place. Gangaram performed the rituals.

Earlier, the bodies were taken in a procession on an open vehicle around the village. Hundreds of people participated in the last rites.