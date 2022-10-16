Maverick librarian gets little bookworms to blossom

When Savithriram Kanemaradka was transferred to Mandekolu, a remote area in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada, she was struck by the library functioning out of the gram panchayat building.

A librarian by profession, she noticed that it had a sizable number of books, but no takers.

She thought up an idea: why not get kids from surrounding villages to read books from the library?

Savithriram visited all the 10 primary schools in the GP limits to create awareness of the library. But even as the kids came, she knew that sustaining their interest would be a challenge.

Thus was born 'Ammanigagi ondu Pustaka' (one book for my mother).

Savithriram's unique initiative was built on an ingenious proposal: books from the library will be issued to children who have to read it to their mothers, or vice versa.

The librarian was apprehensive but it took off and succeeded beyond her wildest dreams; so much so that her labour of love is being implemented in gram panchayat libraries across the state while accolades are pouring in.

"When students started visiting the library, I started interacting with the children and thus began the initiative," Savithriram told DH.

She said the project "will help increase the bond with the mother". "In fact, a mother will be able to make her child understand in a better manner than anyone else."

After the concept was noticed by officials, a circular was issued by the department of panchayat raj asking for its implementation in all libraries in gram panchayats in the state.

As per the circular, children must read the book along with their parents after borrowing it from the library. Once done, children have to write their impressions on the book and give it to their mother and the librarian.

"Children visit the library after school hours," Savithriram said. "Along with children, even mothers have started visiting the library. During Dasara holidays, the library was packed with children from morning till evening."

Ganesh, a parent, lauded the initiative.

"Along with developing the habit of reading, children are engaged in extracurricular activities, which helps them to overcome stage fear. Several parents discovered talents of their children," he said.

Prakhyath G M, a third standard student, said he had "started reading story books". "My mother helped me in understanding the book when I failed to understand it initially. Further, I started playing chess in the library and won prizes at the taluk level as well," he said.

Officialdom has not shied away from recognising the effort.

Uma Mahadevan Dasgupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Panchayat Raj, in a tweet said she was "proud of librarian Savithri, whose initiative at Mandekolu has been taken to scale across all rural libraries in Karnataka".

Priyanka Mary Francis, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj, also echoed the same, saying "through the initiative, children may become ambassadors of literacy".

Basking in its new-found attention, the modest library in Mandekolu, which was functioning from the gram panchayat building, will have a new address.

"Funds have been released for the construction of the new library building," said Savithriram, adding activities in the library are supported by gram panchayat officials and members.

"Many have donated books, chess boards to the library. The library has close to 6,000 books now," said Savithriram.

Sullia Taluk Panchayat EO Bhavanishankar said "the foundation for the library at Mandekolu was laid on Saturday" and the "building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh".