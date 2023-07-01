Measures being taken to fill 2.50 lakh posts in various government departments: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the government had taken measures to fill 2.50 lakh posts in various government departments in the state. In the police department alone, there are 15,000 posts vacant. In the first phase, the government has begun the process of filling the posts of 4,000 police constables and 400 sub-inspectors, he said.

He was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday.

Regarding the PSI recruitment scam, Parameshwara said that the court has sought the opinion of the state government in that regard and that the government would inform the court of its stance by July 5.

He also added, "The report of Ouradkar will be implemented as it is. Weekly off should be given to police personnel and we will implement these suggestions. We will also decide on giving special incentives to police personnel working on night shifts," he said.

Dr Parameshwara also alleged that the NHAI had failed to take measures for the safe travel of commuters on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. "It has not been done systematically like the way it is done in other states. They have not put any boards for caution. After the inspection on Friday, ADGP Alok Kumar produced an oral report. Robberies are reported on Expressway and measures are being taken to prevent this", he said.

He added, "We had directed NHAI authorities not to collect the second toll, yet they have started doing so. Inaugurating it even before its completion for political reasons has led to all these issues. When so many accidents and deaths have occurred in such a short span, this indicates that there have been issues on the road."