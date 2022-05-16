'Meat consumption' at Datta Peeta: DC seeks report

'Meat consumption' at Datta Peeta: DC seeks report

Bajrang Dal held a protest in front of the Dargah gate and urged the district administration to act against this

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 16 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 01:10 ist

The members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest here on Monday accusing the Muslims of offering namaz at the Datta Peeta on May 15 and consuming non-vegetarian food in a temporary shed near the Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah.

They held a protest in front of the Dargah gate and urged the district administration to act against this.

Bajrang Dal Dakshina Prantha convener Raghu Sakleshpura said the sanctity of the place has been violated by cooking meat and consuming non-vegetarian food. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner demanding action against wrong-doers.

There is a need to verify the video footage of Muslims offering prayers on the Datta Peeta premises, he said. 

Deputy Commissioner K N Ramesh told DH that no activities have taken place in the disputed area. The tahsildar has been asked to submit a report after an enquiry, he added.

"The deputy commissioner in 2005 had banned meat and consumption of non-vegetarian food within 200-metre radius of the cave shrine. The meat was not consumed within 200-metre radius. There is no restriction on consuming meat outside the restricted area," Ramesh said.

Nevertheless, Karnataka Komu Sauharda Vedike state secretary Gause Mohiuddin said there was no court order on food-related issue in Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah.

