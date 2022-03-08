Med students from Ukraine: Karnataka to seek help from NMC

Med students from Ukraine: K’taka to seek help from NMC

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 07:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

The state government will write to the National Medical Commission soon on the the problems faced by medical students who have returned to Karnataka from war-torn Ukraine.

“We have already held a lengthy discussion with the Chief Minister in this regard. He suggested a few points and we will be writing to the NMC in this context,” Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar said.

Earlier in the day, former CM H D Kumaraswamy tweeted: “The Central government has rescued stranded Indian medical students in Ukraine. But what is their future? It is impossible for students to resume studies again in Ukraine...  If all these students become doctors, they can save the lives of people and serve the State. Both the Central and State governments should immediately take action in this direction.”

Manoj Rajan, commissioner and Nodal Officer of KSDMA, on Monday said that a total of 500 students of Karnataka origin have returned safely to the state.

Karnataka
India News
Ukraine
Karnataka News

