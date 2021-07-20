Medical, dental colleges in Karnataka log 80% attendance

The colleges, offering medical, dental and paramedical courses in the state, registered 80 per cent of attendance of students on day one of the resumption of offline classes on

Monday.

The institutes, affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), resumed the offline classes and the details provided by the university showed that the colleges have reported 80 per cent attendance.

Dr Jayakara, in-charge vice-chancellor, said, “We are expecting 100% attendance after a week as some students are at their home towns and returning to the campuses in a week

or so.”