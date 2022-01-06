Medical education department to buy equipment worth Rs 349 crore

Ahead of the peak of the third Covid wave, the medical education department has received quotations from at least 35 companies to supply equipment worth Rs 349 crore to the taluk, district hospitals and 17 medical colleges, along with state-run children’s hospital: Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health.

The equipment includes costly devices like an adult, paediatric ventilators and x-ray machines, to smaller items like ICU cots, infusion pumps, syringes and bedside lockers.

In all, 41 types of medical equipment are being procured by the department.

KKRB funds

Out of this, Rs 50 crore is being used from the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRB) for the betterment of health infrastructure in its seven districts (Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Kalaburagi, Ballari and Vijayanagar) and Rs 299 crore is being used from the medical education department for tertiary care hospitals in the state.

“It includes ICU cots, ventilators (including paediatric and neonatology), monitors, mattresses, IV stand, cardiac table, syringes, infusion pumps, defibrillators, ECG machines, portable x-ray and ultrasound machines.

They’re being deployed at taluk hospitals, district hospitals and medical colleges.

“Consumables suitable for paediatric and neonate use are also being procured. We have received 35-40 quotations for the tenders floated, for which the bidding closed on January 3. The proposal has gone to the finance department,” said Dr P G Girish, director, medical education.

“We are procuring on behalf of KKRB as they have given us funds to procure for taluk and district hospitals in their seven districts. For the past two years, we have been floating tenders on their behalf. All requirements for the third Covid wave will be met with this equipment. The costliest high-end adult ventilators from a German company will cost Rs 13 lakh, excluding GST,” Girish said.

“These have been working well for the past 20 months during the two Covid waves and we’ve had only one breakdown so far,” he said.

He pointed out that since such costly equipment comes with a three-year warranty and six years of a continuous maintenance contract, it can be used over the next decade.

“We’re not just procuring for Covid, but for the next 10 years. So, we are opting for the best quality equipment with service backup. We have to procure fast and install them, especially for paediatric use and neonatology, as the third Covid wave has already started. Medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals won’t require any more new equipment for the next 10 years. Some trauma centres may be converted to Covid hospitals if required,” he said.

