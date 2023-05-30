Medical negligence cases to be taken seriously, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Cases of medical negligence would be taken seriously and a method would be developed to assess staff performance, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said after his first meeting with department officials on Tuesday.

Rao questioned officials about the lack of action against those responsible for 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar district hospital in 2021.

“There are a lot of complaints about health centres, we have to improve efficiency and leave no scope for negligence. Action will be taken based on surprise inspections.”

He said that a system for performance analysis was needed for healthcare workers and health officers, and that transfers should also be based on this.

Health Commissioner D Randeep and National Health Mission director Dr Naveen Bhat were tasked with developing the system.

Officials briefed Rao about the status of various projects, including the previous government’s Brain Health Initiative and cochlear implant scheme.

Rao said he will decide on expanding or modifying these after studying them in detail.

Officials briefed Rao about the large number of vacancies in departments like drugs control.

Responding to questions from the media, Rao said corruption allegations against the previous government, such as irregularities in procurements during Covid, would be examined.

Shuchi scheme

The Shuchi scheme for distributing sanitary napkins to schoolgirls, which has been suspended for the past three years, will be resumed, Rao said.

Officials said tenders had been floated three or four times, but bid rates were high.

Recently, the finance department had suggested that the scheme be moved to the education department. Rao said the project could be undertaken by the health department itself.