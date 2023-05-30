Medical negligence cases to be taken seriously: Dinesh

Medical negligence cases to be taken seriously, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Rao questioned officials about the lack of action against those responsible for 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar district hospital in 2021

Navya P K
Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 05:46 ist
Dinesh Gundu Rao. Credit: DH File Photo

Cases of medical negligence would be taken seriously and a method would be developed to assess staff performance, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said after his first meeting with department officials on Tuesday.

Rao questioned officials about the lack of action against those responsible for 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage at the Chamarajanagar district hospital in 2021.

“There are a lot of complaints about health centres, we have to improve efficiency and leave no scope for negligence. Action will be taken based on surprise inspections.”

Also Read | Govt will support sustainable growth: Dinesh Gundu Rao

He said that a system for performance analysis was needed for healthcare workers and health officers, and that transfers should also be based on this. 

Health Commissioner D Randeep and National Health Mission director Dr Naveen Bhat were tasked with developing the system.

Officials briefed Rao about the status of various projects, including the previous government’s Brain Health Initiative and cochlear implant scheme.

Rao said he will decide on expanding or modifying these after studying them in detail.

Officials briefed Rao about the large number of vacancies in departments like drugs control.

Responding to questions from the media, Rao said corruption allegations against the previous government, such as irregularities in procurements during Covid, would be examined.

Shuchi scheme

The Shuchi scheme for distributing sanitary napkins to schoolgirls, which has been suspended for the past three years, will be resumed, Rao said.

Officials said tenders had been floated three or four times, but bid rates were high.

Recently, the finance department had suggested that the scheme be moved to the education department. Rao said the project could be undertaken by the health department itself.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees...again

Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees...again

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

 