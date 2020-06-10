Medical officers' body blames burnout, stress for Hassan doctor's death

Stating that stress and burnout are taking their toll on the frontline health workers, the Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Wednesday held the health department’s circular to staff to work without break responsible for the death of a doctor in Hassan district.

Alur taluk hospital paediatrician Dr C S Shivakiran died in line of duty on Wednesday. The doctor was hospitalised after he suffered brain haemorrhage and internal bleeding on June 3. He didn’t come out of coma ever since and passed away on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to Hassan District Minister K Gopalaiah on June 6, the KGMOA had stated that the health department’s doctors, health workers and pharmacists were under severe stress without a single day off in the past three months. The workload on the health workers was affecting their families as well, the letter stated.

“This (Hassan doc) is not a single isolated incident. This is the condition of the health department officers across the state and someone needs to look into this,” the letter added.

An obituary issued by the health commissioner stated that Dr Shivakiran had work experience of more than 20 years in various districts of the state, including rural areas.

“The health and safety of doctors and other healthcare workers need to be prioritised, especially because they are on the frontline of the Covid-19 fightback,” the obituary stated.

Dr Srinivas GA, District Health Officer, Bengaluru Urban, and President, Karnataka Government Medical Officers’ Association, said, “We have written to Health Minister Sriramulu on Wednesday that he suffered a brain haemorrhage because of Covid-19 workload and that he should be given Rs 50 lakh insurance promised to Corona warriors. He died this morning. His wife is an ophthalmologist. He didn’t have a single off. He worked non-stop.”