Medico among two to contract coronavirus in Vijayapura

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 23 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:31 ist
Representative image

Two people, including a postgraduate medical student of BLDE Medical College, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. With this, the district's tally of cases has gone up to 37.

The medico, a 28-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh with no travel history, has contracted virus. The source of her infection is not known yet, Three teams of doctors have been formed to probe her source, said Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil.

A 32-year-old man from Chapparband Galli, the Covid-19 hotspot in the city, has tested positive. He is believed to have contracted the illness from Patient 221, the DC informed.

