Meeting on UG medical and dental college fees inconclusive

Monday’s meeting to discuss the fee structure for undergraduate medical and dental courses for the current academic year remained inconclusive.

This was the second meeting on the matter, where only officials from the department were present.

Minister for Medical Education K Sudhakar was not present at the meeting.

Officials present in the meeting decided to submit the demands of the managements to the government.

The Karnataka Professional Colleges’ Foundation pressed for a 20 per cent hike in fees.

College managements were reportedly told that a decision would be taken after a meeting with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A representative of the Karnataka Professional Colleges’ Foundation said, “Private medical colleges have suffered financially during the pandemic as they could not admit non-Covid patients. The colleges need a 20% hike to provide quality education.”

Sources said the government may consider increasing fee by 10 per cent or 15 per cent and not 20 per cent as demanded by the colleges.

