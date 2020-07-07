Meeting to discuss UG, PG exams today

The state government will take a decision on modalities to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses by Wednesday.
Following the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education minister has convened a meeting with experts and vice-chancellors to discuss the issue on Wednesday.
Sources said that the department will take a decision after the meeting on Wednesday.
