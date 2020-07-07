Meeting to discuss UG, PG exams today

Meeting to discuss UG, PG exams today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2020, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 22:43 ist

The state government will take a decision on modalities to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses by Wednesday.

Following the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education minister has convened a meeting with experts and vice-chancellors to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

Sources said that the department will take a decision after the meeting on Wednesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

modalities
Undergraduate
examinations

What's Brewing

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 