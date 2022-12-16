Mekedatu issue not discussed in CWMA: Centre

Discussion on the DPR of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project was included as an agenda item during various meetings of CWMA

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 01:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 01:39 ist
Mekedatu. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Centre on Thursday said the Mekedatu project issue did not come up for discussion in the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu informed Lok Sabha that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project was submitted by Karnataka to Central Water Commission (CWC) in January 2019 and copies of DPR were forwarded to CWMA.

Discussion on the DPR of the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project was included as an agenda item during various meetings of CWMA. However, discussion on this agenda item could not take place due to lack of consensus among party states- Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Feasibility Report (FR) of Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project, was submitted by Karnataka to the Central Water Commission (CWC) for "in principle" clearance for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The CWC accorded 'in-principle' clearance for preparation of DPR by Government of Karnataka subject to certain conditions, he said.

Pointing out the condition, he said acceptance of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) would be a pre-requisite for consideration of the DPR by the Advisory Committee of Jal Shakti Ministry.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mekedatu
Mekedatu project
Tamil Nadu
Jal Shakti

