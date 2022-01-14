'Mekedatu or Mahadayi, it's just politics for parties'

While the political parties claim that they have concern for people and strive hard to redress the common man’s grievances, the crusaders of the public causes at the ground level feel such claims are only political gimmicks to garner the attention of the voters.

Vijay Kulkarni, a 67-year-old crusader who is fighting for the implementation of Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects for the last 20 years, asked, “Do politicians really have concern for people? Do they honestly struggle to address the common people’s grievances?”

Kulkarni, the founder president of Kalasa-Banduri-Malaprabha Jodana Horata Samithi, said despite a continuous struggle, successive governments have neglected the project.

He said padayatras or agitations by elected representatives on Mekedatu and Mahadayi issues are just political gimmicks to garner voters’ attention, and not for solving people’s problems.

Also read: Education dept issues notice to DKS-owned school over padayatra

“If they really had any concern for the people of this region, they would have implemented the Mahadayi project a long back,” he said.

Kulkarni noted that for the first time, bhumi puje was performed for the Mahadayi project near Kanakumbi in Balagavi district on October 2, 1960. Its main purpose was power generation as there was no adequate power supply in the state at that time, and its initial cost was just Rs 85 crore.

According to figures at Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Ltd, in 2002-03, the cost of Kalasa-Banduri projects rose to more than Rs 290 crore. Now, the estimated cost of just the Kalasa project is about Rs 800 crore, and the Banduri project is about Rs 700 crore, totalling Rs 15,00 crore. The cost is being scrutinised and is yet to be finalised. Delays will further lead to cost escalation, he explained.

Kulkarni said, “When Congress government was in power in the State, BJP leaders including present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, State Public Works Minister C C Patil, Sugar Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, and MLA Jagadish Shettar had raised a voice in favour of Mahadayi project, and had also extended their support for the Mahadayi agitation launched by me.”

Also read: Mekedatu march: Congress high command ensures Karnataka leaders call off march

“Now, they are in the ruling party and also have the power to fulfil the demands of the farmers. But they have remained a mute spectator on implementing the ambitious project. Even after 21 years of my struggle, not much progress has been achieved in the Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri projects,” he rued.

He also charged that political interests have become more important than farmers’ welfare for both BJP and Congress. Due to fear of losing vote share in Goa, both the national parties are not paying much attention to realising the farmers’ dream. Besides, Goa’s revenue is high. Hence, both the parties don’t want to lose power there, he criticised.

On condition of anonymity, leaders from BJP and Congress here admit that the political interests have led to delay in the implementation of the project.

Karjol’s reaction

When asked about the politics behind the water projects, Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said: “There is proof that Congress takes out padayatras just for political gains. Nine years ago, on January 7, 2013, Congress leaders led by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had taken out ‘Congress nade Krishneya kade’ padayatra from Hosapete to Kudalasangama, demanding proper implementation of the Upper Krishna Project. Later, they came to power by misleading people. But nothing was achieved. Now, the Congress leaders are again doing a similar political gimmick in the Mekedatu issue too.”

He also said the BJP government is committed to implementing both the Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects.

Check out latest videos from DH: