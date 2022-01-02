Mekedatu padayatra a political stunt: CM Bommai

Ridiculing the remarks of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramiah that the BJP is stalling the Mekadatu project to protect the interest of Annamalai, the BJP state president of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government was committed to implement the project.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Sunday, Bommai said, "Padayatra for Mekadatu is a political gimmick, and there is no need for his government to reply to the baseless allegations made by Congress leaders," he said.

"Ours is a decision-taking government, and hence there is no need to learn any lesson from Siddaramaiah, Bommai said.

