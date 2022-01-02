Mekedatu padayatra a political stunt: CM Bommai

Mekedatu padayatra a political stunt: CM Bommai

DHNS
DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Jan 02 2022, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 03:59 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Ridiculing the remarks of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramiah that the BJP is stalling the Mekadatu project to protect the interest of Annamalai, the BJP state president of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government was committed to implement the project. 

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Sunday, Bommai said, "Padayatra for Mekadatu is a political gimmick, and there is no need for his government to reply to the baseless allegations made by Congress leaders," he said.

"Ours is a decision-taking government, and hence there is no need to learn any lesson from Siddaramaiah, Bommai said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mekedatu project

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

 