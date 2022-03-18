Mekedatu project: Karnataka to push for early approval

Karnataka will dispatch Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol to New Delhi with the task of pushing the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to approve the Mekedatu project.

The government will also consider taking an all-party delegation to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat if necesary, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Bommai said this after an all-party meeting on inter-state water disputes attended by Congress and JD(S), including former water resources ministers.

"We'll contact the Union Jal Shakti minister and fix a meeting of the CWMA. Karjol will go to Delhi on Monday or Tuesday," Bommai said. "We want to get the Mekedatu DPR discussed in the next CWMA meeting."

Also Read: Mekedatu project will create a disaster, says ecologist

The Mekedatu project, opposed by Tamil Nadu, involves building a balancing reservoir and store 67 tmc water. The project promises to provide 4.75 tmc water for Bengaluru.

Bommai said that he would go to Delhi after the budget session of the legislature to discuss Mekedatu, Mahadayi and Upper Krishna projects with the Centre.

"Opposition parties have demanded to start work on Mahadayi based on allocation and notification (of the Cauvery tribunal). We'll get environmental clearance as soon as possible and start work," Bommai said.

On Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna recusing from hearing the Krishna water dispute case - they hailed from Maharastra and Karnataka, respectively - Bommai said that the state government has requested the Chief Justice of India to appoint new judges. "We are confident that notification can be issued in two or three hearings," he said.

Though the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal had finalised water sharing in 2013, it was opposed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he said.

Commenting on interlinking of Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Pennar rivers, Bommai reiterated that Karnataka will allow it only after getting its rightful share of water.

"We'll get the technical details and share them with opposition parties. First, (union government) has to allocate water from four river basins (to Karnataka). We can't approve the project without knowing our allocation," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that though there were five meetings of the CWMA, the Mekedatu project was yet to be discussed. "We urged the government to get environmental clearance for the project immediately," he said, adding that an all-party delegation is needed to mount pressure on the Upper Krishna Project, too, as nothing has been done since the Tribunal award in 2013.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: