Melody queen shared special connection with this border village

The villagers always had an emotional connection with the legendary singer as she raised funds for the construction of a college

  • Feb 07 2022, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 04:57 ist
Aurad Shahajani village in Lathur district in Maharashtra, about 10 kilometres away from Hulsoor taluk headquarters in Bidar district,  plunged into profound grief after the news of the demise of melody queen Lata Mangeshkar broke out.

The villagers always had an emotional connection with the legendary singer as she raised funds for the construction of a college. 

The villagers decided to commission a college in 1970 and wanted to name it after a renowned personality in the cultural field. They decided to name it after Latha Mangeshkar's father Master Deenanath Mangeshkar. They met Latha Mangeshkar at Panha in Kolhapur and got her consent in this regard.

The foundation stone was laid in 1970 which was attended by Latha Mangeshkar. The college was inaugurated in 1976 which was attended by the then Maharasthra chief minister Shankarrao Chavan.

As the  project faced shortage of funds, Latha Mangeshkar held a concert at Aurad Shahajani in February 1981 and donated the funds which eventually ensured completion of the project.

"Latha Mangeshkar was passionate about academics. Despite connectivity problems, she came to the village by her private vehicle for the concert. The villagers haven't forgotten her support," Ravikumar, a local resident, said.

 

 

 

