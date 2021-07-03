Mercury soars as dry monsoon spell continues in Karnataka

Even though Karnataka is recording a dry monsoon spell over the course of a week, normal showers are forecast for the state during the coming month.

Heavy showers in the first two weeks of June meant that rainfall was normal for most of Karnataka, except for Malnad region - where it was marginally deficient.

According to data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, intensity of rainfall has tapered off during the course of the week. As a result, maximum temperatures were 3-4 degrees above normal in many parts of the state, including Bengaluru.

During the past week, Karnataka received less than half the normal rainfall for the period. In the month of June overall, the state has received an average of 198 mm rainfall, against a normal of 191 mm.

The region gaining most of heavy rainfall during the first two weeks of June was North Interior Karnataka, which received 131 mm against a normal of 100 mm. Rainfall in coastal districts and Malnad was marginally below the high normal for the region during the monsoon season.

Among the districts, Mysuru, Mandya and Dakshina Kannada have received deficit rainfall during the month. A total of 13 districts received normal rainfall, 14 excess rainfall and Chikkballapur received more than 60% excess rainfall - classified as large excess.

According to extended range models of India Meteorological Department, dry spell of monsoon is expected to subside in the first week of July.