Merge Karnataka’s Marathi-speaking areas with Maha, Ajit Pawar urges PM

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take the lead to ensure that the Marathi-speaking towns and villages in Karnataka are merged with Maharashtra.

Pawar, on Wednesday tweeted, that he had written to Modi on August 9, to mark the anniversary of Quit India Movement and to highlight the demands of the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka, who for the past 60 years have been holding agitations for the same.

In the letter, Pawar said that there was a demand to merge Belagavi, Bidar, Karwar, Nippani and other places in the border areas between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

He alleged that Karnataka had been meting out injustice to Marathi-speaking people and that the prime minister should take the lead to stop it.

People from Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka have been dreaming of becoming part of Maharashtra and till then Maharashtra too will not keep quiet, he said and sought the PM’s support for the stand taken by his state.

“Maharashtra has filed a suit in the Supreme Court. The demand of Maharashtra and Marathi-speaking people from Karnataka is justified and our stand shall be vindicated by the apex court,” he said in the letter.

“People from boundary areas in Karnataka have been writing letters to you demanding justice and I too have been supporting them,” Pawar said and expressed faith that Modi will not backtrack from giving justice to the Marathi- speaking people from the border areas.