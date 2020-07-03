Mescom’s rain-related losses pegged at Rs 12.31 crore

Despite monsoon being normal, Mescom (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) suffered rain-related losses to the tune of Rs 12.31 crore.

Much of the losses were incurred due to damages in transformers and cutting of power cables in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagalur and Shivmogga districts, informed Mescom managing director Snehal Rayamane.

She told mediapersons at ‘Meet the Press’ organised at the Patrika Bhavan that in the previous year, Mescom’s rain-related losses was over Rs 33.61 crore.

As the focus was on restoring power at the earliest, nearly 850 monsoon gang men and 50 vehicles had been engaged this time.

Undeterred by rains and Corona virus, the gangmen work at restoring power wherever it has been disrupted. The fully staffed customer care centre receives 300 to 400 calls.

“Many among the calls are related to disconnection of power,” MD said and added that there will be fewer delays as the decision-making was decentralised. The complaints on electricity bill being high also had been resolved. The power consumed was 1.5 crore units per day and the revenue was Rs 330 crore per month, the MD said.

The consumption of units by the industries which had dipped during the lockdown had increased to 75 per cent with the relaxation of lockdown. 33 KV gas-insulated sub-stations were being planned in Mangaluru, Bantwal, Udyara and Kota in Udupi district at a total cost of Rs 38 crore.

A user-friendly app on the lines of “Bescom Mithra”, which will help customers know about his consumption of units, will be a reality within six months, she said. Mescom director (Technical) Padmavathy, chief engineer (Electrical) Manjappa among others were also present on the occasion.