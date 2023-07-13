Meter reader fatally stabbed by consumer in Karnataka's Kodagu

A meter reader attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited was fatally stabbed by an irate consumer here on Thursday.
Prashanth, the meter reader, has been shifted to ICU in the district hospital.
Also Read | Bengaluru man kills estranged wife living with lover, abducts daughter
Police sources said that Rithesh, the consumer, was infuriated once he was issued an "inflated" electricity bill. Police said no arrest has been made in the case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband
Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do