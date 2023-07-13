Meter reader fatally stabbed by consumer in Karnataka's Kodagu

A meter reader attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited was fatally stabbed by an irate consumer here on Thursday.

Prashanth, the meter reader, has been shifted to ICU in the district hospital.

Also Read | Bengaluru man kills estranged wife living with lover, abducts daughter

Police sources said that Rithesh, the consumer, was infuriated once he was issued an "inflated" electricity bill. Police said no arrest has been made in the case.