Meter reader fatally stabbed by consumer in Karnataka's Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpete ,
  • Jul 13 2023, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A meter reader attached to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited was fatally stabbed by an irate consumer here on Thursday. 

Prashanth, the meter reader, has been shifted to ICU in the district hospital.

Police sources said that Rithesh, the consumer, was infuriated once he was issued an "inflated" electricity bill. Police said no arrest has been made in the case. 

 

 

 

 

Karnataka
Crime

