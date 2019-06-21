Mid-term poll remark: Was referring to ULB polls: Gowda

JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda, who generated a stir in the political circles by predicting mid-term elections to Assembly, took a U-turn later in the day on Friday, claiming that he was referring to local bodies elections.

“Why should I doubt the Congress and its senior leaders. The party has assured its support to the JD(S) in writing for five years,” he told reporters after taking part in the JD(S) rally at Palace Grounds.

He accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the coalition government. “The BJP had been reportedly trying to lure eight Congress and three JD(S) MLAs to topple the government. It may be true or may not be true. But I am sure there are forces that are working against the coalition,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the party workers, he, however, said that it was the responsibility of coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah to ensure the stability of the coalition government. “The coalition government should continue for the next four years. Siddaramaiah should take all measures required for the same,” he said.

Party revival

During the rally, JD(S) leaders charted out programmes to revive the party in the state. Speaking at the event, JD(S) leader YSV Datta said that a ‘Padayatra’ will be taken out across the state in the month of August. The yatra will be conducted in two phases.

‘HDK should quit’

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, BJP leader Umesh Katti said that Deve Gowda should ask his son H D Kumaraswamy to quit as chief minister and come out of the alliance.

“There is no point in continuing if you (HDK) cannot provide good governance. If you don’t step down, people will beat up the Congress and the JD(S) leaders. They will not spare us too for not forming the government despite emerging the single largest party,” he said.

“We will wait until the government is reduced to a minority. The BJP is ready to go for mid-term polls, if we fail to form the government, ” Katti said.