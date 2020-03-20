Midday meal: Students to get food grains at doorsteps

Midday meal: Students to get food grains at doorsteps

Chiranjeev Kulkarni
Chiranjeev Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 20 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 23:19 ist

The students of government and aided will get their share of midday meal food grains at their door step for the next 21 days - from March 14 to April 10.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Department of Public Instructions said that the department of Health and Family Welfare had suggested providing food grains to students instead of asking them to come to schools for having food. 

Following Covid-19 outbreak, the department has declared summer vacation for classes 1 to 6 and study holidays for classes 7 to 9 until further orders.

“If we ask children to come for schools to have midday meals there would be chances of mass gathering which may help virus spread,” said a senior official of the department.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
midday meal
Students to get food
grains
at doorsteps
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 