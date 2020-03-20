Midday meal: Students to get food grains at doorsteps

The students of government and aided will get their share of midday meal food grains at their door step for the next 21 days - from March 14 to April 10.

In a circular issued on Friday, the Department of Public Instructions said that the department of Health and Family Welfare had suggested providing food grains to students instead of asking them to come to schools for having food.

Following Covid-19 outbreak, the department has declared summer vacation for classes 1 to 6 and study holidays for classes 7 to 9 until further orders.

“If we ask children to come for schools to have midday meals there would be chances of mass gathering which may help virus spread,” said a senior official of the department.